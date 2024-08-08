County awarded $12.4 million to establish new recuperative beds

County Behavioral Health Services has been awarded $12.4 million in state funding for bridge housing. The funds will be used to create 49 new recuperative care beds for people who are experiencing homelessness and have a behavioral health condition.

The award was part of a series of competitive grants issued by the California Department of Health Care Services as part of its Behavioral Health Bridge Housing funding.

The new beds will be located both within a county-owned facility and in community-based providers that contract with the county.

“Receiving the full amount requested shows the Coun...