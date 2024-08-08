County's Child and Family Well-Being Department celebrates one year of transformation, achievements

The county's Child and Family Well-Being Department is celebrating its first anniversary in what will be a multiyear transition focused on providing prevention and support services through one dynamic department.

This change reflects a shift in how the county focuses on and supports families.

"We work to keep children and teens out of the child welfare system while creating partnerships with their families. These partnerships help us leverage their lived experience and personal expertise in keeping their children safe," Kim Giardina, DSW, director of Child and Family Well-Being said.

The depar...