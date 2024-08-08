Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Demystifying plant names

Roger Boddaert, Special to the Village News | Last updated Aug 08, 2024
Sanservera is now called Dracena.

What's in the Latin botanical names attached to plants?

Botanical names are the standardized names of plants accepted by scientists and the horticultural community no matter what language they speak or where they are globally.

The names consist of two segments with the first being the Genus followed by the species. Example: Camellia japonica with the Genus being followed by the species in lower case.

Three centuries ago when early botanists traveled the world studying plants and animals they constantly discovered all new species and their findings came to benefit the world as a whole.

Accompan...

 

