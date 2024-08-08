Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Morgan Michalke wins master showmanship at county fair

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Aug 08, 2024 5:40pm0
Share
count

Morgan Michalke feeds Pebble, her two-year-old LaMancha doe, at the San Diego County Fair. Village News/Joe Naiman photo

count

The San Diego County Fair has showmanship competitions for junior livestock exhibitors. The winner or alternate of the showmanship competition for each animal competes in the master showmanship competition for all large animals, and this year Morgan Michalke won the master showmanship for Future Farmers of America members.

"I was really proud that I won. I had no idea that was going to happen," Michalke said.

The dairy goat, market goat, market livestock beef, dairy cattle, lamb, and swine showmanship winners or alternates compete for the master showmanship positions.

The Michalke sisters took...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 