Morgan Michalke wins master showmanship at county fair

The San Diego County Fair has showmanship competitions for junior livestock exhibitors. The winner or alternate of the showmanship competition for each animal competes in the master showmanship competition for all large animals, and this year Morgan Michalke won the master showmanship for Future Farmers of America members.

"I was really proud that I won. I had no idea that was going to happen," Michalke said.

The dairy goat, market goat, market livestock beef, dairy cattle, lamb, and swine showmanship winners or alternates compete for the master showmanship positions.

