Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital successfully implants first WATCHMAN FLX™ Pro LACC device

Last updated Aug 08, 2024 4:35pm0
Share
Village News/Courtesy photo count

The Cardiac Cath team at TVH celebrates after the first successful Watchman device implant.

TEMECULA – Niraj Parekh, MD, performed Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital's first patient implant of the new WATCHMAN FLX™ Pro Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device.

The Watchman medical technology is designed to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) who seek an alternative to long-term blood thinners. The minimally invasive procedure involves implanting the Watchman device into the heart to prevent blood clots from forming in the left atrial appendage, a common source of strokes in AFib patients.

Built upon the proven safety and procedural perf...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 08/08/2024 21:41