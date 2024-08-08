Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital successfully implants first WATCHMAN FLX™ Pro LACC device

TEMECULA – Niraj Parekh, MD, performed Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital's first patient implant of the new WATCHMAN FLX™ Pro Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device.

The Watchman medical technology is designed to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) who seek an alternative to long-term blood thinners. The minimally invasive procedure involves implanting the Watchman device into the heart to prevent blood clots from forming in the left atrial appendage, a common source of strokes in AFib patients.

Built upon the proven safety and procedural perf...