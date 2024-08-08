The heat is on, here are tips on how to protect yourself

Summer and even the fall months in San Diego County can bring extremely high temperatures that can be dangerous to people and pets.

Excessive heat can spike body temperatures that can cause heatstroke, exhaustion, dizziness, nausea, confusion, headache and even death. Children and the elderly are particularly at risk.

So, here are tips that can help keep you, your friends and loved ones safe.

• The County’s Cool Zones, including the County’s 33 branch libraries, community centers and other locations, offer people safe, air-conditioned sanctuaries from the heat. A complete list and map of Count...