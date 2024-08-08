Tips to help kids prepare emotionally and mentally for the coming school year

It’s that time of year when families are busy checking off those back-to-school lists, including making sure your student has the right pencils, notebooks, and backpack. But even more important than school supplies may be making sure your child is feeling emotionally and mentally ready to start the school year.

Here are four steps to help reduce stress and help support a healthy start of the school year for students.

1. Create or re-establish routines: What time does the family sit down for dinner? When is homework time? What is the limit for screen time? When is “lights out” at night? What ti...