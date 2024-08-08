Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Demary honored by NCFPD for restoring Station 5 water service

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Aug 08, 2024 3:36pm0
Seen at the July 23 NCFPD meeting are, from left, Fire Chief Keith McReynolds, Rainbow Water employees Justin Demary and Robert Gutierrez, with Rainbow Water General Manager Jake Wiley. Village News/Courtesy photo

The non-voting items at the July 23 North County Fire Protection District included recognition of Rainbow Municipal Water District technician Justin Demary.

The fire district’s Station 5 in Bonsall was without water on the morning of Saturday, June 22, after the water main which provides service to the fire station was struck by a vehicle. The valve was destroyed and water service to the station was fully interrupted. Demary responded, prepared a repair plan, and had water restored to the fire station within three hours.

“This is a great example of a couple of special districts coming together...

 

