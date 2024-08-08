Demary honored by NCFPD for restoring Station 5 water service

The non-voting items at the July 23 North County Fire Protection District included recognition of Rainbow Municipal Water District technician Justin Demary.

The fire district’s Station 5 in Bonsall was without water on the morning of Saturday, June 22, after the water main which provides service to the fire station was struck by a vehicle. The valve was destroyed and water service to the station was fully interrupted. Demary responded, prepared a repair plan, and had water restored to the fire station within three hours.

“This is a great example of a couple of special districts coming together...