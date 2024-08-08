Estate d'Iacobelli has day as county fair's featured local winery

The 2024 San Diego County Fair included a day's featured local winemaker, and Estate d'Iacobelli was the featured local winery June 19.

"Everybody was very nice, and it was a beautiful day," said Estate d'Iacobelli manager Christy Taylor.

Ronei and Lisa Iacobelli purchased 15 acres in Fallbrook in 2013 and began cultivating Italian grapes and wine varietals. Seven different types of grapes are planted at Estate d'Iacobelli, and 16 different dry white, sweet white, and dry red wines are produced. Estate d'Iacobelli has an annual production of approximately 600 cases.

During their day at the cou...