Feedback needed on Battery Energy Storage Systems Project

SAN DIEGO – The county wants to hear from all interested stakeholders about its Battery Energy Storage Systems Project The County of San Diego Planning & Development Services invites residents to attend a public meeting to share their thoughts on the project.

A Battery Energy Storage System is a technology designed to store and manage energy for later use. It typically uses rechargeable batteries to store energy from various sources, such as the electrical grid, renewable energy sources like solar or wind power, or other power generation methods.

On July 17, the County Board of Supervisors asked staff to work with applicants to ensure that these facilities are taking all possible safety precautions to operate. The purpose of this public meeting will be to provide information on the Board direction, the different phases of the project, and opportunities for future outreach and engagement.

PDS is hosting this virtual public meeting to receive residents’ input Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. (registration link provided below).

Disability-related accommodations necessary to facilitate meeting participation, language interpretation, including American Sign Language, and written materials in alternative languages and formats are available upon request. Requests should be submitted at least 72 hours in advance of the event to Michael Madrid at [email protected].

Register in advance for the public meeting using the link provided below.

When: Thursday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m.

Where: Virtual Meeting https://sdcounty-ca-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkcuuprzMpHdc3wYvVKMMdZ4FaVAbM5qYT

For more information about the project and to subscribe to email updates on the project, go to https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/pds/longrangeplanning/BESS.html.

For more information, contact Michael Madrid at [email protected] or call 858-505-6677.

Submitted by the County of San Diego Planning & Development Services.