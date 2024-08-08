Main Avenue parking lot to receive EV charging stations

In the bustling parking lot where Grocery Outlet and Bank of America stand on South Main Avenue, a new wave of green technology is taking shape. Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are being installed, marking a step towards sustainability for the community. However, the exact date when these stations will be ready for use remains a mystery.

"We install the stations and the rest is up to SDG&E. They are the ones that provide the power to the stations," said one of the installation personnel at the scene, shedding light on the collaborative effort required to bring these stations online. Th...