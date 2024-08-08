Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Main Avenue parking lot to receive EV charging stations

Julie Reeder and AC Investigations | Last updated Aug 08, 2024
Work begins in July to prepare for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to be installed in the parking lot of Grocery Outlet and Bank of America.

In the bustling parking lot where Grocery Outlet and Bank of America stand on South Main Avenue, a new wave of green technology is taking shape. Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are being installed, marking a step towards sustainability for the community. However, the exact date when these stations will be ready for use remains a mystery.

"We install the stations and the rest is up to SDG&E. They are the ones that provide the power to the stations," said one of the installation personnel at the scene, shedding light on the collaborative effort required to bring these stations online. Th...

 

