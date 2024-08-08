Poll workers needed for Presidential General Election

The Registrar of Voters needs poll workers for the November Presidential General Election, especially those who are bilingual in any of 10 specific languages.

Federal law requires the Registrar’s office to provide bilingual speakers and voting materials to voters who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

State and county requirements show a need for Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Somali and Persian (Farsi and Dari) speakers at select vote centers across the county, so the Registrar’s office is also recruiting poll workers who are bilingual in those languages.

Poll workers play a...