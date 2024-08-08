Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Residence fire fully involved in Valley Center

Village Editorial Staff | Last updated Aug 09, 2024 3:46pm0
BREAKING: A residence has been reported on fire on Oshia Ln near Lilac Rd in Valley Center at 3:21 pm this afternoon. It was also noted that there may be fireworks inside the home and it was believed that no one was inside the residence. The garage was fully involved and firefighters are working on a defensive strategy.

Firemen reported there were no fireworks in the garage and the attic where they were fighting the fire.

More information will be reported as it is available

 

