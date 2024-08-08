SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

July 25

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. (3) Arrests - Subject stop - (1) Possess narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia, (2,3) Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

July 27

300 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Armed suspicious person - Simple battery

July 29

39300 blk Daily Rd. Found narcotics/narcotic seizure

200 blk Via Cassandra Petty theft - From building

July 30

2100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

N. I-15 / Gopher Canyon Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

800 blk E. Alvarado St. Arrest - Family disturbance - Other agency’s misdemeanor warrant

800 blk E. Alvarado St. Shooting at dwelling/occupied vehicle and vandalism: $400 or more

July 31

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

Aug. 1

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - Special detail - (1) Other agency’s felony warrant, (2) Possession of narcotic controlled substance, controlled substance and paraphernalia

31700 blk Rancho Amigos Rd. Simple battery

300 blk Ammunition Rd. Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts

3100 blk Gopher Canyon Rd. Welfare check

100 blk W. Alvarado St. Suspicious person - Misc. incidents

1700 blk Vista Del Lago Dr. Misc. incidents - Assault

31900 blk Del Cielo E. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

E. Mission / Willow Glen Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of drugs

Aug. 2

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Lost article

300 blk Woodcrest Dr. Contempt of court - Violate protective court order

800 blk Old Stage Rd. Preserve the peace - Misc. incidents

900 blk S. Main Ave. Fraud - Found property - Counterfeit/fake currency: bills, coins - U.S. or foreign

39300 blk Daily Rd. Missing person: adult

3800 blk Valle Del Sol Misc. incidents

Aug. 3

500 blk N. Main Ave. Arrest - Battery - Assault with deadly weapon with force: possible great bodily injury, cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult

35900 Shetland Hills E. Arrest - Simple battery

Aug. 4

400 blk Iowa St. Assault - Sexual battery

500 blk De Luz Rd. Medical Examiners case - Death

Aug. 5

1000 blk S. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $400 or more

900 blk Sunny Hill Ct. Medical Examiners case - Death

2900 blk Sumac Rd. Lost article

Huffstatler / 2nd St. Misc. incidents

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Suicide actual or attempt - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation

39000 blk Harris Trail Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc.