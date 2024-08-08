Stephan elected National DA Association president

SAN DIEGO – The National District Attorneys Association has elected San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan as its president for the 2024-2025 term.

Stephan was sworn in at NDAA's annual Summer Summit in Boise, Idaho on Monday, July 15, where she chose a platform of elevating victim voices through enhanced prosecution, protection and prevention strategies.

With a professional legacy marked by a relentless commitment to justice, service to her community, and innovative crime-fighting strategies, Stephan's inauguration promises a visionary and inclusive approach to the role.

Stephan's...