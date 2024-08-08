Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Traffic collision reported at Reche Rd and Tecalote

Village News Editorial Staff | Last updated Aug 13, 2024 11:23am0
Village News/AC Investigations count

A collision at Reche Rd and Tecalote involving a truck and trailer and another truck was reported Tues, Aug. 13 at 10:34 am and tow trucks were called in to remove the vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Traffic may be affected on Reche Rd near the Valley Oaks Mobile Home park. A collision involving two vehicles and no injuries was reported at 10:24 am this morning on Reche Rd. and Tecalote. First responders are attending to the victims and North County Fire has requested a tow truck at 11:54 am

A collision involving possibly four vehicles was reported at about 10:25 am at Reche and Tecalote. No other information is available at this time. Village News/AC Investigations is on the scene.

 

