Traffic collision reported at Reche Rd and Tecalote

Traffic may be affected on Reche Rd near the Valley Oaks Mobile Home park. A collision involving two vehicles and no injuries was reported at 10:24 am this morning on Reche Rd. and Tecalote. First responders are attending to the victims and North County Fire has requested a tow truck at 11:54 am

A collision involving possibly four vehicles was reported at about 10:25 am at Reche and Tecalote. No other information is available at this time. Village News/AC Investigations is on the scene.