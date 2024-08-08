Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Two people displaced in apartment fire

Village News Staff and AC Investigations | Last updated Aug 08, 2024 4:28pm0
Two people were displaced, along with their cat, after an apartment fire in Fallbrook, in the 1200 block of Alturas Road, Sunday, Aug. 4..

On Sunday, Aug. 4, at 6:11 p.m., a call of an apartment fire was called in and responded to by North County Fire Protection District. The call came in from the 1200 block of Alturas Road in Fallbrook.

NCFPD PIO Capt. John Choi said, "Three individuals were assessed and released." According to Choi, people on the scene were helping with fire extinguishers and they were then assessed for smoke inhalation. Choi said the fire was contained to one unit and it is still under investigation.

A witness on the scene told Village News that there were no injuries, but two people were displaced along with...

 

