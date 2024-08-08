Vehicle goes over the side of freeway, catches fire, major injuries

BREAKING NEWS: Lanes 3 and 4 are still blocked after a dramatic crash on Interstate 15 tonight, Wednesday, resulted in a vehicle going over the side of the freeway and catching fire. At 9:40 pm the problem changed from a traffic collision to a traffic collision with major injuries.

The incident occurred near the Lilac Bridge and led to significant traffic disruptions.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash was reported around 7:23 p.m. A black sedan, which had been reported to be swerving erratically, collided with a truck before veering off the road. The vehicle then flipped over and landed approximately 75 feet down an embankment, where it ignited. Firefighters responded promptly, battling the blaze and working to contain it.

The freeway was heavily impacted by the accident. The CHP closed the right three lanes of the freeway for approximately three hours while emergency crews worked on-site. By 8:26 p.m., only the number one lane remained open. Motorists were advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The fire caused a substantial scene on the roadside. The cause of the initial collision remains under investigation.

Emergency crews, including fire departments and tow services, were on hand to manage the situation and clear the wreckage.

This is a developing story. More will be reported as information becomes available.