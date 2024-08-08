Worker of the week is also a mom

Village News/David Landry photos
Azucena Razo is a full time assistant manager for the Circle K at 1005 East Mission Road. She has been with them five years. She was born in Oceanside and moved with her parents to Fallbrook 19 years ago. In 2019, Razo attended Palomar College in San Marcos, graduating in 2022 with an AA Degree in psychology. Her goal is to return to school to become an elementary teacher. She has a beautiful 3 year old daughter named Joclyn and she loves spending every moment with her when not working. In the past, Razo did volunteer work for the Fallbrook Food Pantry. She loves to travel to Mexico to spend time with family and also loves to hike.
