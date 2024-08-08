Cleaning up the Governor's mess

Last week, Governor Newsom issued an executive order directing local cities and municipalities to clean up homeless encampments. While we can all agree with the words, this sudden directive feels like an attempt to deflect responsibility.

For years, we have been working diligently to tackle homelessness in our community, but state laws and the Governor's policies have often tied our hands, preventing us from taking effective action when individuals refuse services.

Now, without providing any additional funding, resources, or facilities, the Governor expects us to resolve the problem he had a major part in creating. It's hypocritical to demand local governments clean up these encampments without acknowledging the role the state's decisions – such as releasing individuals from jails and state hospitals – have played in exacerbating the issue.

It's disingenuous to lay blame at the feet of local authorities when we've been constrained by state policies and left without the necessary tools to manage the crisis.

It's time for the Governor to take responsibility for the consequences of his policies. If he's serious about addressing homelessness, he must provide the resources and support local governments need to do the job effectively.

Empty orders and blame-shifting are not solutions. Our community deserves real, actionable support, not finger-pointing from Sacramento.

Thank you for your continued support as we advocate for meaningful change and hold our leaders accountable. We will continue fighting for the resources and policies needed to address this crisis.