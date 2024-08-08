Saving a life

A big word of thanks to the good folks at Spectrum. On July 30, one of their Fallbrook technicians stopped his truck and put an orange traffic cone in front of a sinkhole that had opened up on Reche Road about 300 feet west of the entrance to Potter Junior High.

The hole was about two feet across and three feet deep (and later covered with a metal plate). That hole could have captured the left wheel of a westbound car or taken out a motorcyclist. The selfless actions of that worker may have prevented a serious accident or death.

Thank you Spectrum for being a good Samaritan.

Robert F. Gonsett