Applications open for second round of Equity Impact Grant Program

The County’s Office of Equity and Racial Justice (OERJ) and the Nonprofit Institute at the University of San Diego (NPI) have opened the second round of funding for the Equity Impact Grant (EIG) program.

OERJ and NPI developed the program to address the challenges that organizations face when applying for government contracts and philanthropic funding. These challenges are especially felt by small, grassroots organizations led by people of color.

The program provides organizations with general operating funds, tailored coaching and capacity-building support.

In April, the county announced the...