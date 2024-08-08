San Diego Weekly Gas Price Update

DALLAS, Texas – Average gasoline prices in San Diego have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.65/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 784 stations in San Diego.

Prices in San Diego are 13.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.76 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in San Diego was priced at $4.09/g yesterday while the most expensive was $6.09/g, a difference of $2.00/g. The lowest pr...