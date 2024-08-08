Senior Softball looking for new members

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is welcoming new players who are 50 plus years of age. Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays thru Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm-ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

They are currently looking for new players. Potential players must show for a screening prior to being placed on a team so that an appropriate placement on a team can be made.

The league is currently in season #3 which is ending Aug. 7. Season #4 begins Aug. 12 and will run to mid-October.

Interested players may email Commissioner Chuck at ChuckMatt...