Bonsall's French graduates from Linfield University

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. – Joel French of Bonsall graduated from Linfield University following the spring 2024 semester.

French earned a Bachelor of Science in applied physics: engineering.

Following the spring 2024 semester, the university awarded 510 degrees to 505 graduates, with five awarded double degrees. Commencement celebrated 445 undergraduates and 65 graduate-level students.

Linfield University is an independent, nonprofit university with campuses in McMinnville and Portland, Oregon, as well an eCampus for online learning. Since 1858, Linfield has connected a traditional liberal arts experience with practical education through 54 majors, including wine studies, sport management and nursing.

