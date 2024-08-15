BUSD students attend career exploration summer camp

More than 30 Bonsall Unified School District students spent July 15‑19 in San Diego for a career exploration summer camp.

What was formally called Future Me Summer Adventure was held at the Linda Vista Innovation Center, which is owned and operated by the San Diego County Office of Education but is not part of the SDCOE administrative complex on Linda Vista Road. The students were housed at the University of San Diego and also visited USD facilities along with other nearby places of interest.

"This was a unique experience for our middle school students in sixth and seventh grade to engage in e...