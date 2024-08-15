California's first-in-the-nation earthquake warning system notified millions ahead of quake

SACRAMENTO – Continuing to lead the country in emergency management and disaster preparedness, California’s first-in-the-nation Earthquake Early Warning System – launched under Governor Gavin Newsom’s leadership – provided advance notification to millions of Californians. This alert came ahead of the 5.2 magnitude earthquake's shaking that was felt late last night, Aug. 6, throughout Central and Southern California.

The epicenter of the Aug. 6 earthquake was in the community of Lamont, California and was felt across large portions of Central and Southern California. The Governor’s Office of Em...