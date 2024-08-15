Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Could empty lots be growing food, economic opportunity?

UCCE scientists study feasibility of specialty crops for small urban growers

Saoimanu Sope, University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources | Last updated Aug 15, 2024 5:22pm0
Share
count

Eric Middleton, left and Lindsey Pedroncelli lead the Small-Scale Urban Ag Demonstration Site. Village News/Saoimanu Sope photo

count

The vacant lots around your neighborhood could be growing fruits and vegetables and making local produce more accessible – while reducing energy needed to transport and distribute the food. Could turning those empty lots into small farms also become opportunities for economic development?

To answer this question, a team of researchers from University of California Cooperative Extension in San Diego County are investigating the economic feasibility of growing high-value specialty crops in urban settings like vacant lots.

The project – led by Eric Middleton, UCCE integrated pest management advis...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 