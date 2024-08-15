Could empty lots be growing food, economic opportunity?

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
UCCE scientists study feasibility of specialty crops for small urban growers
The vacant lots around your neighborhood could be growing fruits and vegetables and making local produce more accessible – while reducing energy needed to transport and distribute the food. Could turning those empty lots into small farms also become opportunities for economic development?
To answer this question, a team of researchers from University of California Cooperative Extension in San Diego County are investigating the economic feasibility of growing high-value specialty crops in urban settings like vacant lots.
The project – led by Eric Middleton, UCCE integrated pest management advis...
