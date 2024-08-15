Critz raises Ramona Junior Fair reserve champion steer

Clayton Critz raised the reserve champion steer of the Ramona Junior Fair.

Critz showed Tornado, a Charolais cross who weighed 1,145 pounds when he was placed on the scales July 22. Critz and Tornado also won the senior showmanship competition for beef.

"It was a good way to end the summer," Critz said.

Critz, who will be a Fallbrook High School senior when school resumes, showed two steers at the San Diego County Fair. Tornado weighed 1,086 pounds at the time and placed second in the Future Farmers of America weight class for cattle from 1,083 to 1,139 pounds.

Critz's other steer, Boots, was...