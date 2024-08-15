Downtown plants to be refreshed

FALLBROOK – Residents and merchants will notice a difference on Main Avenue for a while. Some potted plants that have enhanced the store fronts of downtown Fallbrook for several years are missing. They are going to rehabilitation or maybe to the greater beyond having given their best for too many years.

Save Our Forest/Fallbrook Land Conservancy people have added the care of the pots to their list of working in the community. It fits into our original purpose, that was to enhance and improve the economic stability of the commercial area downtown.

This is not a new concept as they were told 30...