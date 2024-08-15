Dr. Fred S. Caso, 92 years old, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Aug. 3, 2024. He was born and raised in L.A. and has resided in Fallbrook for the past 48 years.

He had a dental practice in both Orange County and Fallbrook for almost 30 years. Fred relished being an avocado rancher of 36 acres since 1974, and he enjoyed building five custom homes plus his own in Fallbrook.

He had been active for many years in the Lion's club, Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, and the Fallbrook Music Society.

Fred is survived by his loving, saintly, wife Rosalie of 66 years. Fred is greatly missed and survived by his daughters: Nancy (Dom), Susan (John), Laurie (Greg); grandchildren Anthony, Nicole, Juliana (Chad), Linda, Marilyn (Joshua), Rosalie (Jesse); and five great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Fallbrook.