We're sad to announce that Evan Farrow, who lived in Fallbrook for over 30 years, has passed away at the age of 35. He was born on the 4th of July, 1989 and died peacefully at home with his parents at his side on Aug. 5, 2024.

Evan was the victim of a near drowning accident at the age of 2 ½ which left him severely mentally and physically disabled. Despite his disabilities, Evan lived a relatively full life.

His favorite day of the week was Monday when he would go to the REINS facility to ride his therapy horse. We referred to Evan as our "Energizer Bunny" because he just kept working so hard far longer than anyone expected. He had multiple medical challenges throughout his life that he fought through, but now he can finally rest.

Evan touched many people in many positive ways as we've realized by the past week. We're grateful for the many loving nurses that have cared for him over the past several years, and of course, REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program for their love and support.

Evan is survived by his parents, Joe and Pamela Farrow; his twin brother, Alex Farrow; grandparents Richard and Gloria Henderschott, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, if you're inclined to send a donation, please contribute to Reins Therapeutic Horsemanship Program (ReinsProgram.org)

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sept. 15, 2 p.m. at REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship, 4461 S. Mission Road, Fallbrook 92028.