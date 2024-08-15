Fallbrook Music Society and Friends of the Fallbrook Library to provide music education for children

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society, in collaboration with Friends of the Fallbrook Library and the Fallbrook Branch of the San Diego County Library are pleased to announce an exciting free music education and instruction program for the children of Fallbrook and its surrounding communities.

With a vision of investing in our future, this group of forward looking organizations have come together to lay the foundation for impacting the lives of children with music in their early years, which is crucial for lifelong learning.

"We believe that every child deserves access to high-quality music as part of a well-rounded Education," said Bob Freaney, president of Fallbrook Music Society. "Music is essential for students' emotional and social well-being, and it can empower students to develop essential skills, build character, and unlock their full potential," he added.

Together, the partnership will fund three new family-oriented music programs at the Fallbrook Library beginning Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. (and weekly thereafter) with "Toddler and Me" music sessions.

Designed for toddlers and preschoolers - and the grownups who love them – this program is not about lessons. It's an experience. The classes will build upon the child's natural enthusiasm for music and movement, providing basic music skills needed to enjoy social musical activities and discover their inner music-maker with their caregivers.

Every Wednesday at 3 p.m. beginning Aug. 21, "Drop-In Music Lessons" suitable for ages 7-12 years will be offered. The program will focus on learning music and theory in a fun, artistic way. Children will be introduced to a broad variety of instruments such as piano, ukulele, and mandolin, will learn to read music notation and symbols, play instruments – and improve their ability to grasp math and science in the process, and most importantly – it will be fun.

The first event of a five-concert monthly series will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 with a free program open to kids of all ages. In this series, children will experience a musical journey through sound, culture and history as musical performers from all over the world will share their cultures and traditions through music.

Multi-talented artist Máirtín de Cógáin is a renowned playwright and actor, and a singing, dancing and story-telling bodhrán player who captivates audiences in his native Ireland and throughout the U.S. with his infectious personality.

Descended from a long line of storytellers, de Cógáin finds joy in sharing his passion for traditional Irish music and tales, performing old ballads and new, and audiences are in for a special treat.

For more information go to http://www.fallbrookmusicsociety.org or http://www.fallbrooklibraryfriends.org.