Palomar College offers online courses statewide

SAN MARCOS – After satisfactory completion of all requirements put forth by the California Virtual College Course Exchange, Palomar College is now a Teaching College.

As a Teaching College, Palomar online courses are now more accessible to community college students throughout the state. Specifically, the CVC Course Exchange allows California Community College students to simultaneously enroll in online courses at multiple Teaching Colleges without having to apply to each college.

Ultimately, the CVC Course Exchange enables students to complete their coursework more efficiently and reach program completion more quickly. It also provides an opportunity for students to take courses with their peers, family members, and friends who are enrolled at other colleges.

There will be 650 course sections available from Palomar College in the CVC Course Exchange for the Fall semester. Registration for fall classes remains open. Current students can register for classes through their student portal and new students can apply at https://www.palomar.edu/.

Submitted by Palomar College.