Robert "Bud" LaVerne Roberds (the "Music Man"), who was well-known and loved by many in the Fallbrook and San Jacinto areas of California, peacefully passed away at home at the age of 104 on July 1, 2024. He will be greatly missed for his wonderful attitude regarding life – he was truly a member of the "Greatest Generation."

Bud was born in Lompoc, California on March 30, 1920 to musician and WWI cavalryman Lawrence "Bob" Roberds (1886-1977) and Basque rancher's daughter Rose LaBorde (1897-1994), with beloved siblings Dorothy "Bobbi" Henry (1921-2016), Jacque "Jack" Roberds (1923-2002), and John Roberds (1935-).

The family moved from Lompoc back to their ancestral home in San Jacinto, California in 1930 (early in the Great Depression), where among other things to get through those hard times they earned money playing music for dances throughout SoCal.

It was in San Jacinto in sixth grade where Bud met the love of his life, Mary "Jewell" Tripp. They married on Jan. 18, 1941, and had 73 years of blissful marriage before she passed away on July 14, 2014. Bud graduated with a degree in music from UCLA (with Jewell's help) then served in the army in Europe in WWII from 1943-1946.

After the war, he returned to San Jacinto to teach music at the local schools and start a family, son Bill (1951-) and daughter Lorraine (1954-), for whom he and Jewell were always wonderful parents.

The family moved to Fallbrook, California in 1956, where Bud continued to teach music at Fallbrook High School until retiring in 1979. He subsequently made a good living by continuing his side gig of playing piano in various venues and groups for another 44 years, until he finally re-retired late last year at 103+ years old and stopped playing piano for big tips at Peking Wok for the last 33 of those years.

He is survived by his younger brother John, children Bill and Lorraine, and grandchildren Anna (1991-), Lia (1995-), and Alaena (1997-). The family is very appreciative of Bud's wonderful care-givers, who kept him happy and comfortable – Adriana Anguiano, who was Bud's best friend for many years, and more recently Fabiola Anguiano and Gabriela Gomez.

Bud will be remembered and missed by many for his strong positive outlook and impact on everyone he touched, as well as for his music, his laughter, and his memory and resulting stories – but his love most of all.

A Catholic mass followed by a Life Celebration service (with food and drink) for Bud will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at St. Peter's Church in Fallbrook. He will be interred with his wife near both their sets of parents in the San Jacinto Valley Cemetery at 1:30,p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, accompanied by music and also followed by food and drink.

The family suggests that any donations (in lieu of flowers) be made to the Fallbrook Union High School Music Department to keep the music flowing. Checks for "Band" (including marching band, color guard, concert, drumline and jazz band) should be made out to "Fallbrook Band Boosters, Attn: Mr. Derek Lee", and checks for "Choir" (including choir, chorus and madrigals) should be made out to "Fallbrook High School, Attn: Ms. Heather Smith", which can be mailed to FUHS, 2400 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook CA 92028.