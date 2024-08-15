Ross Michael McNeil, age 63, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2024, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born on Nov. 13, 1960, in Burlingame, California, to Raymond and Loretta McNeil.

Ross was a beloved father to Sadie and Tyler McNeil. He was a cherished brother, uncle, and friend, and his warmth and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Ross dedicated his life to his work in power equipment, his family, and to being the best father possible. His love for cars, sports, and being the local handyman was evident to everyone around him. He was known for his generosity, making people laugh, and always lending a helping hand.

Throughout his life, Ross demonstrated strong values and a dedicated work ethic, leaving an indelible mark on the lives he touched. His legacy will live on through the countless memories shared with family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church (1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook, CA 92028). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, an organization that was close to Ross McNeil's heart.

Ross will be remembered with love and missed dearly. His spirit and memory will forever be a guiding light for those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Ross is survived by his sister Kathleen, brothers Rob and Brian, daughter Sadie, and son Tyler.