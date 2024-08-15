Rotary holds 'Back to School' BBQ

FALLBROOK – The Rotary Club of Fallbrook welcomed 160 Fallbrook Union Elementary School District teachers, support staff, and administrators back to school with a BBQ at Ingold Park on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Thirty-one Rotarians and family members served hamburgers, watermelon, chips, cookies, and condiments to staff who were both eager to eat and excited about the coming school year.

Supporting the Rotary Club of Fallbrook were Grocery Outlet which donated hamburger buns, chips, and water; the Grand Tradition which supplied an ice table and coolers for ice; Ingold Park which provided the site, the...