Artist makes Fallbrook home

Imagine trading the precision of algorithms for the unpredictable strokes of a paintbrush. That was just one of the many wonderful experiences I encountered in my late 20s after several years of working as a programmer, using my degree in applied mathematics.

My life's focus shifted dramatically, as did my environment. I moved over 5,000 miles from Belarus to Southern Louisiana, where amidst a host of new beginnings, I first began to nurture my passion for painting under the tutelage of artists such as Dotty Biliu-Hensche, Sammy Britt, Dan Thompson and Dianne Trevino. For the past 25 years, I...