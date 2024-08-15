Birdhouse sculptures inhabit library courtyard

Currently on exhibit is a series of amazing art originals, prints, photographs, and sculptures during Friends of Fallbrook Library Arts Committee's July-August offering.

In the Community Room, 2-D art is primarily installed and in the hallway of the iconic forward thinking energy-efficient and smartly designed public library.

Through the Friends of the Fallbrook Library support, the spaces in the public library are more welcoming and open to free music concerts with contemporary and classical singers, pianists, poets, authors and happy conversations where people gather to be stimulated and ins...