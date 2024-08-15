Silvergate Fallbrook hosts KPBS radio personality at Meet the Author event

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook was abuzz with excitement last week as residents and guests gathered for a special Meet The Author event on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The event featured distinguished San Diego Union-Tribune columnist and former KPBS Radio Show host, Dr. Richard Lederer.

Known for his razor-sharp wit and deep insights into the English language, Dr. Lederer shared stories from his book, "The Gift of Age," captivating the audience with his unique brand of humor and wisdom.

An afternoon of wit, wisdom, and wordplay

Dr. Lederer, whose storied career includes authoring more than 60 books on...