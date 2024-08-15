Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Silvergate Fallbrook hosts KPBS radio personality at Meet the Author event

Last updated Aug 15, 2024 5:36pm0
Share
Village News/Courtesy photos count

From long-time community members to prospective residents, like Diane Trappen, attendees at the "Meet The Author" event enjoyed an array of sweet treats as they waited for Columnist and KPBS Personality Richard Lederer to deliver his remarks on the "Gift of Aging."

count

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook was abuzz with excitement last week as residents and guests gathered for a special Meet The Author event on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The event featured distinguished San Diego Union-Tribune columnist and former KPBS Radio Show host, Dr. Richard Lederer.

Known for his razor-sharp wit and deep insights into the English language, Dr. Lederer shared stories from his book, "The Gift of Age," captivating the audience with his unique brand of humor and wisdom.

An afternoon of wit, wisdom, and wordplay

Dr. Lederer, whose storied career includes authoring more than 60 books on...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 