County recognized in statewide study for response to Medi-Cal information calls

San Diego County is being recognized for its Medi-Cal call center customer service response times.

The Children’s Partnership, an organization that focuses on child health equity, conducted a study to learn how quickly call centers statewide answered and the best practices to support Californians enrolled in Medi-Cal.

For the study, secret callers reached out to 44 counties. The average hold time to speak to staff was 55 minutes across the state.

By contrast, wait times in San Diego County were less than one minute for 77% of the calls, with all calls being answered in under 10 minutes

The ave...