Healthy Habits: Orange juice – Vitamin C in a glass

Orange juice is a breakfast favorite and comes in different varieties. This liquid extract can come from blood oranges, Valencia oranges, navel oranges, tangerines, or clementines. Some types include more pulp than others.

Drinking orange juice can be just as beneficial as eating an entire orange, provided it is not loaded with preservatives, sugar, and additives.

The trouble is that just one cup of this juice contains quite a bit of sugar and carbohydrates, which might be why it can jump start a person's day. One cup of orange juice contains about 26 grams of carbohydrates and 22 grams of sug...