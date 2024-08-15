Hospice offers virtual grief workshop

ESCONDIDO – Anyone who has lost a loved one in the past year is invited to attend Introduction To Grief And Loss. This free virtual four-week educational workshop will be led by skilled bereavement counselors from The Elizabeth Hospice.

Attendees will learn about grief and loss, develop an understanding of different grieving styles, acquire coping skills and self-care methods, and more.

Mondays, Sept. 9 through Sept. 30, from 4-50 pm. Meetings will be held via Zoom. Registration is required, and participants are expected to attend all four sessions. RSVP to [email protected] or 833-349-2054.

Submitted by The Elizabeth Hospice.