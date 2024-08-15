LAFCO updates MSR and sphere of influence study schedule

San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission approved an updated five-year plan for municipal service review and sphere of influence studies of the county’s cities and special districts.

“These are the priorities,” said LAFCO analyst Priscilla Mumpower.

Only one of the two county supervisors on the LAFCO board was present Aug. 5 when the 7-0 vote approved the update. A municipal service review evaluates services and anticipated needs. A sphere of influence study determines the boundaries best served by a particular agency.

Municipal service review and sphere of influence updates are pr...