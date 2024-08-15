Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Parkinson's support group to learn about the Speak Out Method

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook invites anyone interested to join its monthly Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, held every fourth Friday of the month, Friday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

This month’s topic is “Converse With Confidence: The Speak Out Method” with speaker Lindsey Ann Unger, a certified Medical Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP) with over 13 years of clinical experience.

Unger has worked in a variety of settings including major medical facilities, outpatient rehabilitation, Leve...

 

