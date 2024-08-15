Temecula Valley Hospital is among nation's Top Performing Hospitals for treatment of heart attack patients

TEMECULA – Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH) has received the American College of Cardiology's NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2024. Temecula Valley Hospital is one of only 259 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes Temecula Valley Hospital's commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that Temecula Valley Hospital has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/Ame...