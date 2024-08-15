Together, we can prevent drug overdose with more awareness

The theme of International Overdose Awareness Day 2024 is ‘Together we can,’ and it focuses on every individual action working together towards a common goal. Drug overdose is a national health crisis fueled by the opioid epidemic. Every community across California has been impacted in some way.

Provisional data from the CDC reported of the nearly 110,000 drug overdoses in 2022 nationally, about three-quarters were attributed to opioids. Fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, for example, have been at the center of this problem. Synthetic opioids are found in fake prescription drugs and illicit street...