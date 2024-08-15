Ambert Alert issued for two missing children from LA County

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department regarding the abduction of two young children, Wyman Bryant and Willow Bryant. The incident occurred on August 14, 2024, at approximately 3:07 PM in Los Angeles, California. The Amber Alert was issued on Aug. 19, 2024.

Missing Children:

Wyman Bryant: A 4-year-old White male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 34 pounds.

Willow Bryant: A 2-year-old White female with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 2 feet tall and weighs approximately 20 pounds.

Suspects:

Tiffany Bryant: A 39-year-old White female with blonde hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. Courtesy photo

David Walker James: A 53-year-old White male with gray hair and blue eyes, weighing 170 pounds. Courtesy photo

Vehicle Information: The suspects were last seen driving a 2008 Champagne Buick Enclave with paper license plates.

Incident Details: The abduction took place in the city of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County. Wyman and Willow Bryant were taken under unknown circumstances, and their safety is of utmost concern.

Request for Public Assistance: Anyone who has seen Wyman Bryant, Willow Bryant, the suspects, or the vehicle is urged to contact law enforcement immediately by calling 911.

This alert is being issued in the hope that prompt public awareness can assist in the safe recovery of these children. The safety of Wyman and Willow Bryant is our top priority, and all available resources are being utilized in the search.