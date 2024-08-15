Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

CHP motorcycle officer collides with CR-V

Julie Reeder - AC Investigations | Last updated Aug 20, 2024 7:3pm0
A CHP officer's motorcycle lays in the street at S. Mission Ave and Green Canyon after a Honda CR-V and a motorcycle officer collided.

At 5:39 pm today a Honda CR-V collided with a CHP motorcycle officer. The incident happened at S. Mission and Green Canyon Rd. The officer was attended to by the North County Fire Protection District paramedics and appeared to have suffered minor injuries. A brother of the lady who collided with the motorcycle said that the officer was in the drivers passenger side blind spot and she made a right turn before they collided.

 

