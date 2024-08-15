CHP motorcycle officer collides with CR-V

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
At 5:39 pm today a Honda CR-V collided with a CHP motorcycle officer. The incident happened at S. Mission and Green Canyon Rd. The officer was attended to by the North County Fire Protection District paramedics and appeared to have suffered minor injuries. A brother of the lady who collided with the motorcycle said that the officer was in the drivers passenger side blind spot and she made a right turn before they collided.
