Does San Diego county owe you money?

Deadline to file claim is Sept. 22

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister has $867,171 in unclaimed funds that he is trying to return to its rightful owners by Sept. 22 – before it is rolled into the General Fund.

“If you have done business with San Diego County in the last three years, including paying property taxes, you could be on the Unclaimed Monies list,” said Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister.

Each year, the Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers. This usually results from warrants/checks that are undeliverable by the po...